Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd April 2022

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are back in action with another crucial La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and are fighting for their place in the top four this season. Los Colchoneros edged Rayo Vallecano to an important 1-0 victory in their previous league game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The Basque outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Bordeaux last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an impressive record against Deportivo Alaves and have won nine out of 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Alaves' four victories.

Deportivo Alaves ended a 12-match unbeaten run against Atletico Madrid in the previous game between these two teams and will look to replicate the feat this weekend.

Atletico Madrid have lost only one of their last 11 games at home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga and have been impressive against their opponents in the past.

Deportivo Alaves have failed to pick up a victory in any of their last five away games against teams from the Madrid region.

After a poor run with only three victories in 10 league games, Atletico Madrid have managed to win their last five matches in La Liga.

Deportivo Alaves have suffered defeat in 17 of their 29 league games so far - their second-highest tally at this stage of a season in which they have avoided relegation.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Atletico Madrid have managed to recover from their mid-season slump and will look to stamp their authority in this fixture. The likes of Luis Suarez and Joao Felix can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have endured a dismal season so far and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation. Atletico Madrid have been the better team this year and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet - No

Tip 4 - Luis Suarez to score - Yes

