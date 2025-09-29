Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview
Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach by a 6-4 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. Los Colchoneros stunned arch-rivals Real Madrid with a stunning 5-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Eintracht Frankfurt have an excellent record against Atletico Madrid on the European stage and have won the two matches played between the two teams. Atletico Madrid are yet to secure a victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in an official encounter.
- Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 14 matches at home against teams from Germany in major European competitions and have won 10 of these games, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League in 1996.
- Atletico Madrid have won their last two matches against opponents from Germany in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and defeated both Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.
- Atletico Madrid have won nine of their last 10 matches at home in the UEFA Champions League.
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction
Atletico Madrid have a formidable squad at their disposal and came into their own against Real Madrid last week. Julian Alvarez has been exceptional for his side so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.
Eintracht Frankfurt can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a powerful opponent on Tuesday. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes