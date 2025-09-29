Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach by a 6-4 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. Los Colchoneros stunned arch-rivals Real Madrid with a stunning 5-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Ad

Trending

Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have an excellent record against Atletico Madrid on the European stage and have won the two matches played between the two teams. Atletico Madrid are yet to secure a victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in an official encounter.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 14 matches at home against teams from Germany in major European competitions and have won 10 of these games, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League in 1996.

Atletico Madrid have won their last two matches against opponents from Germany in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and defeated both Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.

Atletico Madrid have won nine of their last 10 matches at home in the UEFA Champions League.

Ad

Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Atletico Madrid have a formidable squad at their disposal and came into their own against Real Madrid last week. Julian Alvarez has been exceptional for his side so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a powerful opponent on Tuesday. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More