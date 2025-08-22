Atletico Madrid vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Elche lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Preview

Elche are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Real Betis to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not made an impressive start to their league campaign. Los Colchoneros slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Espanyol in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Elche and have won 13 out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Elche's paltry three victories.

After a run of 11 victories on the trot against Elche in La Liga between 1988 and 2022, Atletico Madrid lost their previous such game by a 1-0 margin in 2023 and have never lost consecutive games against them in the top flight.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 24 matches at home against Elche in La Liga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the history of the top flight.

Elche are winless in their last six matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga.

Ad

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal but were well below their best against Espanyol last week. Julian Alvarez found the back of the net in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Elche have struggled in this fixture and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Elche

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More