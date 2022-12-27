Atletico Madrid vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29, 2022

Atletico Madrid and Elche will return to action in the Spanish La Liga when they go head-to-head at the Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday (December 29).

Diego Simeone’s side are on a run of five wins over the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Atletico cruised through the second round of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday, seeing off CD Arenteiro 3-1 away from home. They have now won their last three games across competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding three.

The Rojiblancos will now turn their sights to La Liga, where they're on a three-game winless run and are fifth in the standings with 24 points from 14 games.

Meanwhile, Elche also secured a place in the third round of the Copa del Rey, courtesy of a comfortable 3-0 win over Guadalajara. Before that, they were on a two-game losing streak, suffering consecutive friendly losses against Leeds United and KRC Genk.

Manager Pablo Machin will hope the cup victory can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as Elche returns to La Liga, where they're winless this season and sit rock-bottom.

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico have been imperious in the fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 14 meetings.

Pablo Machin’s side have picked up just two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared once.

Atletico have won their most last five games against Elche and are unbeaten in their last ten meetings since November 2013.

Elche are the only team yet to win a La Liga game this season, losing ten and drawing four.

Simone’s side are winless in their last three league outings, claiming a draw and two losses since a 2-1 win at Real Betis in October.

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Prediction

Atletico put together a fine run of form during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break and will head into this game with renewed confidence. Simeone’s men take on an Elche side who have endured an abysmal league campaign, so they should extend their winning streak against the visitors.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Elche

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico

Tip 2: First to score - Atletico (The Colchoneros have opened the scoring in their last ten games against Elche.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Atletico have not kept a clean sheet in eight of their last ten games.)

