Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th March 2022

Atletico Madrid will host Espanyol at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga on Saturday, looking to put their European disappointment behind them.

The Rojiblancos crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after failing to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Manchester City, who held them to a goalless draw on Wednesday.

It was a tense clash that also witnessed a mass brawl during the closing stages before the two teams got involved in more heated exchanges in the tunnel after full time.

Diego Simeone's team are now winless in three games across competitions, drawing a blank in each of them, having also lost 1-0 to Mallorca in a league clash last weekend.

That ended their six-game winning run in La Liga, and they will be keen to return to winning ways and strengthen their grip in the top-four standings. Espanyol are down in 11th place with just 39 points from 31 games but have lost just once in their last five outings, showing signs of improvement.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico have won 18 of their last 42 games with Espanyol, losing 14 times

The Rojiblancos beat Espanyol 2-1 in the reverse and now stand a chance of a third league double over them under Simeone, after 2012-13 and 2015-16.

The capital side have won seven of their last nine home games against Espanyol, keeping a clean sheet in six.

Espanyol have beaten Atletico at the Wanda once - a 2-0 win in 2018. They're loo.king to join Levante as the only teams to have won at the stadium against Atletico twice

Atletico have lost eight league games under Simeone this season so far - the most under the Argentine.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction

Atletico have hit another slump in form latel,y with three winless games in all competitions and without scoring a goal either.

The reigning champions will need to find their attacking boots to pick up wins, athough Espanyol's stoic defence could make life difficult for the Rojiblancos.

It could end in a draw, but the hosts could pull off a narrow win.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Espanyol.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No.

