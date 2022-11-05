Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they host Espanyol at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Catalan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Mallorca last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. Los Colchoneros suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Porto in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Espanyol and have won 19 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 14 victories.

After a run of three defeats in four La Liga matches against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last four matches against the Catalans in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have won eight of their 10 games against Espanyol under Diego Simeone in La Liga, with their only defeat during this period coming in 2018.

Espanyol have lost seven of their last eight away games against teams from Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming against Leganes in 2019.

Atletico Madrid have lost three of their first 12 matches in La Liga this season - their highest tally of defeats at this stage of the competition since the 2016-17 season.

Espanyol have lost only one of their last six games in La Liga but have played out draws in four of these matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction

Atletico Madrid have improved since the start of the season but have been pegged back yet again by an untimely defeat against FC Porto. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix have shown flashes of their potential this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Espanyol can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Espanyol

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

