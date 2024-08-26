Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Atletico Madrid will entertain Espanyol at Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga on Wednesday. Both teams have endured contrasting results in their two games thus far, with an unbeaten record for the hosts and the visitors suffering back-to-back losses.

The hosts got their campaign underway with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal, with all four goals being scored in the first half. They bounced back with a win in their first home game of the season as goals from Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente, and Koke helped them defeat Girona 3-0.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form in their return to the top flight, suffering back-to-back 1-0 losses against Real Valladolid and Real Sociedad.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 183 times in all competitions. The. hosts have been the better side in these meetings with 96 wins. The visitors have got the better of the capital club 53 times while 34 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors and the two teams played out draws in their league matches in the 2022-23 season.

Atletico have scored 307 goals against the visitors in La Liga, which is their best goalscoring record against a team in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have seen conclusive results in their last 11 home games in La Liga, recording nine wins.

Espanyol have just one win in their last nine away games in La Liga, suffering seven defeats. They have scored two goals apiece in four of their last five games.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with one clean sheet for the visitors and none for the hosts.

The visitors are the only team yet to open their goalscoring record in La Liga this season.

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction

Los Colchoneros are unbeaten in their two league games thus far, scoring five goals, and will look to continue their goalscoring in this match. They have suffered just one loss in their last 11 home meetings against the visitors in La Liga, recording eight wins and keeping six clean sheets.

Diego Simeone has no fresh absentees for the match and will welcome Clement Lenglet to the fold after the defender completed a loan from Barcelona. He has already trained with the team and was officially presented in a press conference on Monday.

Periquitos have failed to score in their two games thus far, suffering 1-0 defeats, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last six meetings against the hosts, scoring one goal apiece in five games in that period, and might struggle in their trip to the capital.

Edu Expósito remains a long-term absentee for the visitors while captain Leandro Cabrera picked up a knock in training and is a doubt for this match.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the capital club's home advantage, we back Atletico to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Espanyol

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score or assist any time - Yes

