Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Atletico Madrid get their UEFA Champions League campaign underway this week as they take on FC Porto at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

FC Porto are currently in third place in the Primeira Liga and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side eased past Gil Vicente by a 2-0 margin last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the La Liga table at the moment and have struggled this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over FC Porto and have won three out of the eight matches played between the two teams. FC Porto have managed two victories against Atletico Madrid and will look to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Atletico Madrid. FC Porto were outplayed on the day and will need to step up this week.

Atletico Madrid form guide: D-W-L-W-W

FC Porto form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto Team News

Atletico Madrid have a few injury concerns

Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, and Sergio Reguilon are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Felipe is serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Sergio Reguilon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Felipe

FC Porto need to win this game

FC Porto

Marko Grujic and Wilson Manafa are recovering from injuries and will not be able to feature in this game. FC Porto are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this week.

Injured: Marko Grujic, Wilson Manafa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ivo Grbic; Reinildo, Axel Witsel, Jose Gimenez; Nahuel Molina, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Zaidu Sanusi, Ivan Marcano, Pepe, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Otavio, Bruno Costa; Pepe, Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been plagued by inconsistency so far and have a mountain to climb this season. Alvaro Morata has stepped up for the side in recent weeks and will need to make his mark in this fixture.

FC Porto can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on the European stage. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 FC Porto

