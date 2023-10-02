Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023

Atletico Madrid will entertain Feyenoord at the Estadio Metropolitano in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Lazio in their campaign opener last month, with goalkeeper Ivan Provedel equalizing for the Italian side with a sublime header in the 95th minute of the game.

Madrid have won three games on the trot since that draw and head into the match in fine form. In their previous outing, Ángel Correa's brace and an early second-half goal from Nahuel Molina helped them record an impressive 3-2 comeback win over Cadiz at home in La Liga.

The visitors recorded a comfortable 2-0 home win over Celtic in their campaign opener, thanks to goals from Calvin Stengs and Alireza Jahanbakhsh. They have continued their winning run in their two Eredivisie games since, including a 3-1 home win over Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday.

Stengs was on the scoresheet again while the on-loan winger Yankuba Minteh and Santiago Giménez added two more goals.

Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams. They squared off in a pre-season friendly in 2021, with Feyenoord recording a 2-1 home win.

Atletico Madrid have a 100% record at home this season, scoring three goals apiece in the three games thus far.

Interestingly, the hosts are winless in their last six games in the Champions League, failing to score in three games in that period.

The visitors have won their last two games in the Champions League, though they have suffered defeats in the five games preceding those wins.

The hosts have five wins in 10 meetings against Dutch teams across UEFA competitions. They have suffered four defeats while one game has ended in a draw.

The visitors have seven wins and seven defeats in 16 meetings against Spanish opponents in Europe.

Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord Prediction

Los Colchoneros have recorded three wins in a row, scoring eight times while conceding three goals in that period. They have scored nine goals while conceding four times in three home games, which they have won.

Interestingly, they have just one win in their last 11 home games in the Champions League. They are unbeaten in their last five games in that period, playing out four draws.

Diego Simeone welcomed back Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Correa from injury but Stefan Savic missed out after initially being cleared to play following an injury spell. Thomas Lemar is a long-term absentee while there Çağlar Söyüncü and Memphis Depay are also expected to sit this one out.

De club aan de Maas will travel to Madrid in great form, having won six games in a row. They have scored 26 goals while conceding just four times in that period. They remain without the services of in-form striker Santiago Gimenez, who will serve the second and final match suspension from a red card picked up last season.

His absence is certain to impact their performance in this match. Nonetheless, considering their current form, they are expected to enjoy another prolific outing.

With both teams in solid form at the moment, we expect the match to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Calvin Stengs to score or assist any time - Yes