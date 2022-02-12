Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have managed to steer themselves towards safety after a poor start to their campaign. The away side thrashed Levante by an impressive 3-0 margin last week and will be confident going into this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. Los Colchoneros suffered a 4-2 defeat against top-four rivals Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an exceptional record against Getafe and have won 23 out of 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's paltry three victories.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 18 La Liga games against Getafe and have enjoyed a longer unbeaten run against only two other opponents in the competition.

Getafe have won only two of their last 16 La Liga matches away from home against Atletico Madrid and have their work cut out for them in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid have a stunning recent record against Getafe and are on a 10-game winning streak against their cross-city neighbours, keeping clean sheets in all these matches.

Getafe stunned Real Madrid with a 1-0 victory last month and could pull off two consecutive victories against teams from the Spanish capital for the first time in their history with a victory this weekend.

Over the past two months, only Deportivo Alaves have suffered more La Liga defeats than Atletico Madrid's five losses in the competition.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Prediction

Atletico Madrid's ever-reliable defence has largely failed to shield them this season and has played a major role in their stunning fall. The reigning Spanish champions are out of the top four at the moment and cannot afford another string of poor results.

Getafe have shown tremendous improvement in recent weeks and could give Spain's big names a run for their money this season. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Getafe

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Luis Suarez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Atletico Madrid to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi