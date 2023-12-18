Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Getafe take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an intriguing encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side stunned Sevilla with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Colchoneros slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Getafe and have won 27 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's four victories.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 21 matches against Getafe in La Liga and have only managed a longer unbeaten run against Malaga in the top flight.

Getafe have lost 11 of their last 12 matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and held them to a draw in their previous such game in February this year.

After a run of 17 consecutive clean sheets against Getafe in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have conceded at least one goal in three of their last four such games in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have won each of their last 20 matches at home in all competitions and could set a record in this regard with a victory this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be hurting from their poor performance against Athletic Bilbao. Antoine Griezmann has been Diego Simeone's talisman this season and will look to make his mark this week.

Getafe can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off a number of upsets this season. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Getafe

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes