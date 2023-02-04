Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the top flight this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Betis last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Colchoneros edged Osasuna to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Getafe C.F. @GetafeCF @atleti

🏟 Vicente Calderón

J38 09/10

@EuropaLeague



Como olvidar aquella victoria que nos dio la clasificación para Europa...



#VamosGeta | #AtletiGetafe @atleti🏟 Vicente CalderónJ38 09/10Como olvidar aquella victoria que nos dio la clasificación para Europa... 🆚 @atleti 🏟 Vicente Calderón📆 J38 09/10 🔜 @EuropaLeagueComo olvidar aquella victoria que nos dio la clasificación para Europa... 💭😍#VamosGeta | #AtletiGetafe https://t.co/a6RSVtlhRz

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 27 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's four victories.

Getafe are winless in their last 20 matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in 18 of these matches.

Atletico Madrid have won their last 11 matches against Getafe in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in 10 of these games.

Atletico Madrid have failed to win in their last three Madrid derbies at home in La Liga and have never endured a streak of three such matches under Diego Simeone.

After a run of only one victory in six matches in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have managed to win their last two matches in the competition.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Prediction

Atletico Madrid have stepped up to the plate since the turn of the year and will need to work hard to secure their place in the top four. The likes of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann can make a difference on the day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Getafe have struggled this season and will need a series of good results to avoid relegation. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Getafe

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes