Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2025

Atletico Madrid will invite Getafe to Metropolitano Stadium in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Tuesday. Atletico defeated Elche 4-0 in the previous round and the visitors overcame Pontevedra last month.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games, recording three wins. They hosted Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday and registered a comfortable 2-0 win. Samuel Lino scored in the first half and Antoine Griezmann doubled their lead in stoppage time.

Azulones have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2025, recording four wins in six games. They met Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday and were held to a goalless draw at home, keeping their fourth clean sheet of the year.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 43 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 29 wins. Azulones have four wins to their name and 10 games have ended in draws.

Atletico are unbeaten in their last 26 meetings against the visitors and registered a 1-0 home win in La Liga in December.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring at least three goals in these four games.

Getafe have a 100% record in four away games in 2025, keeping three clean sheets.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last nine home games, recording eight wins.

They have met twice in the Copa del Rey thus far, with both meetings taking place in the 2012-13 campaign. Atletico registered a 3-0 win on aggregate in the two-legged round of 16.

The visitors have won their last seven away games in the Copa del Rey, keeping six clean sheets.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Prediction

Los Colchoneros have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last 20 games in all competitions while recording 18 wins. They have scored 10 goals while conceding just once in four Copa del Rey games this season and will look to continue that prolific run here.

Javi Galán has an ankle injury and will sit this one out. Juan Musso has started in the four Copa del Rey games thus far and Diego Simeone is expected to name Musso in the starting XI here.

Getafe are on a four-game winning streak in away games, with their last defeat in their travels being registered against Atletico in La Liga in December. They have kept clean sheets in six of their last 10 games and will look to build on that defensive form. They are winless in their last 15 away games in this fixture, failing to score in 12.

David Soria was injured against Sevilla while making a clearance and is a major doubt for this match. Allan Nyom and Luis Milla are nursing injuries while Diego Rico and Álvaro Rodríguez are suspended after picking up red cards in the previous round against Pontevedra.

Atletico have been the better side in recent games in this fixture and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Getafe

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

