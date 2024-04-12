Atletico Madrid vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid take on an impressive Girona side in a crucial clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Catalan outfit edged Real Betis to a 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Los Colchoneros secured a crucial 2-1 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Girona and have won three out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's one victory.

Atletico Madrid have won only three of their last seven matches against Girona in La Liga and lost their most recent such game by a 4-3 margin in January this year.

Girona have played out draws in three of their seven matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have played out more draws only against Real Sociedad in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their seven matches against Girona in La Liga and have played more games with a similar record only against Compostela in the competition.

Girona have lost their last four matches away from home in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid vs Girona Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been in impressive form this season but have largely failed to seize the initiative in the title race. The hosts are fighting to keep their place in the top four and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Girona can pull off an upset on their day but have been poor away from home this year. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Girona

Atletico Madrid vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes