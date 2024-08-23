Atletico Madrid vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Catalan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Real Betis last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. Los Colchoneros were held to a 2-2 draw by Villarreal in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an impressive recent record against Girona and have won four out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's paltry one victory.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their four matches at home against Girona in La Liga and have scored at least two goals in each of their last three such games.

Girona have played out draws in three of their eight matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - they have more such results only against Real Sociedad in the competition.

Girona have won only one of their last eight matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 4-3 margin in January 2024.

Atletico Madrid vs Girona Prediction

Atletico Madrid have a formidable squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the past year. Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Girona have shown marked improvement in recent years and will face a difficult test on Sunday. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-2 Girona

Atletico Madrid vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

