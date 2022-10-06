Atletico Madrid vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2022

Atletico Madrid are set to play Girona at the Cívitas Metropolitano on Saturday in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Carl Hoefkens' Club Brugge in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah and Spanish striker Ferran Jutgla sealed the deal for Club Brugge.

Girona, on the other hand, lost 5-3 to Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad in the league. A brace from Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth and goals from midfielders Brais Mendez and Martin Zubimendi and Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo secured the win for Real Sociedad. Goals from winger Rodrigo Riquelme, centre-back Arnau Martinez and Argentine attacker Valentin Castellanos proved to be a mere consolation for Girona.

Atletico Madrid vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid have won one game.

The other five have ended in draws.

Striker Alvaro Morata has scored four goals in La Liga for Atletico Madrid this season.

French attacker Antoine Griezmann has registered two goals in the league for Atletico Madrid.

Argentine attacker Valentin Castellanos has scored two goals in the league for Girona.

Atletico Madrid vs Girona Prediction

Atletico Madrid are 5th in the league table, and have won three of their last five league games. There has been a decline in their performances in recent seasons under the management of Diego Simeone, while their transfer policy has also attracted scrutiny.

They have been an inconsistent outfit this season, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix not performing at the levels they are capable of. Simeone has achieved legendary status at Atletico Madrid and has been pivotal in the club's modern success. However, questions will be raised if Atletico Madrid continue to underperform.

Girona, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, and have lost three of their last five league games. They have made some interesting acquisitions, including signing the likes of Oriol Romeu and Reinier Jesus.

They are three points ahead of 18th-placed Almeria, and while the season is young, they will surely like to build a gap. The likes of Valentin Castellanos and Arnau Martinez will be crucial for the club if they are to do well this season.

Atletico Madrid will be the favourites and should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Girona

Atletico Madrid vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet- Yes

