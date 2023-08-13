Atletico Madrid vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga features its first round of matches this week as Granada lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Monday.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada Preview

Granada dominated the Segunda Division last season and finished at the top of the league table this year. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Almeria last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, finished in third place in the La Liga standings last season and have been in impressive form this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Granada and have won 15 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's one victory.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 19 matches at home against Granada in La Liga - their second-longest unbeaten run at home against a single opponent in the competition.

Granada are unbeaten in their last two matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - they have not achieved a streak of three consecutive matches since 1945.

This is the fourth time Atletico Madrid are starting their La Liga season on a Monday - they are unbeaten in their last three such matches.

Atletico Madrid have won their first match of the season in La Liga in each of their last four campaigns and could achieve five such victories in a row for the first time since 1978.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on giving Barcelona and Real Madrid a run for their money. Antoine Griezmann has been excellent for Diego Simeone's side and will look to make his mark his week.

Granada were impressive in the Segunda Division last season but will be up against a formidable opponent on Monday. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Granada

Atletico Madrid vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes