Atletico Madrid vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th April 2022

Atletico Madrid are set to play Granada on Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Vicente Moreno's Espanyol in La Liga. A second-half brace from Belgian forward Yannick Carrasco secured the win for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, who had Central African Republic international Geoffrey Kondogbia sent off in the second-half. Striker Raul de Tomas scored the consolation goal for Espanyol.

Granada, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Alessio Lisci's Levante in the league. Goals from attacker Dani Gomez, veteran winger Jose Luis Morales, Martinique international Mickael Malsa and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Roberto Soldado sealed the deal for Levante. Midfielder Alex Collado scored the goal for Granada, who had experienced centre-back German Sanchez sent off in the second-half.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games.

Granada have won one game, while the other three have ended in draws.

Veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Argentine attacker Angel Correa have both registered 11 league goals.

Correa has registered five league assists, while Portuguese talent Joao Felix has 12 goal contributions in La Liga.

Veteran striker Jorge Molina has scored eight league goals for Granada this season.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada Prediction

Atletico Madrid are 4th in La Liga, 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid. The title looks unattainable for Diego Simeone's men now, who will be disappointed with how they have performed in the league this season. Despite heavy investment last summer, which saw the club sign players like Rodrigo De Paul, Matheus Cunha and Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid have failed to reach the heights of last season.

OptaJose @OptaJose 8 - Atlético de Madrid have suffered eight defeats in their first 31 LaLiga games in 2021-22 (W17 D6 L8), their highest tally at this stage in the top-flight in a full season under Diego Simeone as manager. Incentive. 8 - Atlético de Madrid have suffered eight defeats in their first 31 LaLiga games in 2021-22 (W17 D6 L8), their highest tally at this stage in the top-flight in a full season under Diego Simeone as manager. Incentive. https://t.co/As1OICReIC

With Barcelona in splendid domestic form and Sevilla providing a strong fight, Atletico Madrid will be looking behind their shoulders as well. Real Betis are only three points behind them.

Granada, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, one point ahead of 18th-placed Cadiz who have a game in hand. They are firmly embroiled in a relegation battle, and need points desperately. They have lost three of their last five league games, and will be the firm underdogs against Atletico Madrid.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Granada

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Atletico Madrid vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Goals over / under 2 goals: under 2 goals

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet: Yes

Edited by Abhinav Anand