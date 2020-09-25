Atletico Madrid vs Granada Prediction, preview, team news, and more | La Liga 2020/21

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are set to kick off their LaLiga Santander 2020/21 campaign as they welcome a high-flying Granada side to the Wanda Metropolitano.

The hosts haven't played a game so far due to their involvement in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League last season. Atleti made it to the quarter-finals of the competition where they fell to a shocking defeat to Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig.

All eyes will undoubtedly be on star striker Luis Suarez during the game at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Uruguayan was deemed surplus requirements by his former club, Barcelona, and completed a reported €6m move excluding add-ons to Atletico Madrid. He will be set to replace Alvaro Morata, who departed the club to join Juventus on loan.

2 - Luis Suarez is the second-fastest player to score 100 La Liga goals in the 21st century (114 apps), after Cristiano Ronaldo (92). Gunman. pic.twitter.com/DFG81G5y3w — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 22, 2018

Granada, on the other hand, have had a dream start to their LaLiga campaign. Diego Martinez's men took on Athletic Bilbao in their season opener and came away with a 2-0 win, and followed it up with a 2-1 win against Deportivo Alaves. They currently sit atop the LaLiga table with six wins out of six and a goal difference of +3.

However, they face their toughest test of the season so far as they travel to the home of former LaLiga champions Atleti, who finished third in the league last year.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada Head to Head

Granada star Soldado in action

Los Rojiblancos hold a superior head to head record against Granada heading into this fixture as they haven't lost a game to Granada since 2011. Out of the 14 encounters between these sides since then, Simeone's Atleti have gone on to win 11 of them, with three games ending in a draw.

Advertisement

However, it is worth noting that this is Atleti's debut game of the 2020/21 league campaign, while the visitors are in sublime form, scoring two goals in and winning each of their last two games.

Atletico Madrid Form Guide: N/A

Granada Form Guide (in LaLiga): W-W

Atletico Madrid vs Granada Team News

Arsenal target Thomas Partey could start the game

Atletico Madrid

Suarez could be in line to make his debut alongside Atleti's record signing Joao Felix to lead their attack. Atleti will be without their defensive colossus, Jose Maria Gimenez, as he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured/Unavailable: Jose Maria Gimenez

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Granada

4 - Granada will play European competitions for the first time ever; they are the fourth Andalusian teame to do it after @SevillaFC_ENG, @RealBetis_en & Málaga CF. Congratulations#Granada pic.twitter.com/IPi6iSPWjG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 19, 2020

El Grana also only have one notable absentee in Neyder Lozano, who is set to miss the game due to a muscular injury. Apart from the Colombian defender, Diego Martinez has a fully fit squad to choose from for the clash against Atleti.

Injured/Unavailable: Neyder Lozano

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Atletico Madrid vs Granada Predicted XIs

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Koke, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco; Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Granada Predicted XI: Rui Silva; Dimitri Foulquier, Jesus Vallejo, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva; Luis Milla, Maxime Gonalons; Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera, Antonio Puertas; Roberto Soldado

Atletico Madrid vs Granada Prediction

Felix would hope to put his woes from last year behind ahead of the new campaign

Despite El Grana's incredible start to the campaign, there is little doubt that Simeone's robust Atletico Madrid side enter the contest as overwhelming favourites. The Rojiblancos are likely to field a star-studded lineup for their campaign opener. With the likes of Felix, Carrasco, and possibly even Barcelona legend Suarez among their ranks, Atleti can be expected to kick off their LaLiga season with a win.

Scoreline prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Granada

Also read: Lionel Messi slams Barcelona for 'throwing out' Luis Suarez in emotional farewell message for striker