Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Las Palmas lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The away side eased past Valencia by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Colchoneros slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won nine of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' two victories.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 19 matches at home against Las Palmas in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 1969.

Las Palmas won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin last year and could complete a La Liga double over Atletico Madrid for only the second time in their history.

Atletico Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their last 20 matches against Las Palmas in La Liga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have lost six of their last 24 matches in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas Prediction

Atletico Madrid have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. Antoine Griezmann has been exceptional so far and will look to step up to the plate this weekend.

Las Palmas can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor record in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Las Palmas

Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes