Atletico Madrid vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th December 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Lazio lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Colchoneros edged Almeria to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent record against Lazio in European competitions and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's one victory.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last four matches against Lazio in the UEFA Champions League and played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture this season.

Lazio have lost eight of their last nine matches away from home against Spanish opponents in European competitions, with their only such victory coming against Atletico Madrid in 1998.

Atletico Madrid have won both their matches at home in the UEFA Champions League this season and last maintained a perfect record in the group stage of a single edition of the competition in 2018.

Lazio have won only two of their last 18 matches away from home in the UEFA Champions League.

Atletico Madrid vs Lazio Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been in excellent form this season and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend. Antoine Griezmann has thrived under Diego Simeone and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Lazio have struggled to impose themselves this season and will be up against a formidable opponent on Wednesday. Atletico Madrid are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Lazio

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes