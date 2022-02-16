×
Create
Notifications

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th February 2022

Levante take on Atletico Madrid this week
Levante take on Atletico Madrid this week
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 16, 2022 03:10 AM IST
Preview

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid lock horns with Levante at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Preview

Levante are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the Spanish top flight this season. The Valencia-based outfit suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Real Betis last week and cannot afford a similar debacle in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and are fighting for a place in the UEFA Champions League. Los Colchoneros edged Getafe to a crucial 4-3 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Atletico Madrid have an impressive record against Levante and have won 16 out of 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Levante's six victories.
  • Atletico Madrid have failed to win their last three games against Levante and are on their longest-ever winless run against the away side.
  • Levante won their first away games against Atletico Madrid in 15 attempts last season and will look to replicate their heroics this week.
  • Atletico Madrid have won their last six home games played on a Wednesday and will be confident ahead of this match.
  • Atletico Madrid have won three of their last five matches in La Liga and have managed to recover from a four-game winless run in the competition.
  • Levante have won only one of their 23 matches so far this season and are one of only four teams to have achieved this statistic in the history of La Liga.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Prediction

Atletico Madrid have largely flattered to deceive so far this season and will need to work hard to finish in the top four. Diego Simeone's charges showed plenty of spirit against Getafe and have a point to prove at the moment.

Motivated and prepared for a new league challenge ❗❕ https://t.co/c8GMMVqC11

Levante have been shockingly poor this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Levante

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

📋 Our squad list for Atleti - Levante! https://t.co/re3gnOYTFK

Tip 3 - Luis Suarez to score anytime: YES

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Atletico Madrid to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी