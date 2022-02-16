Atletico Madrid vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid lock horns with Levante at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Preview

Levante are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the Spanish top flight this season. The Valencia-based outfit suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Real Betis last week and cannot afford a similar debacle in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and are fighting for a place in the UEFA Champions League. Los Colchoneros edged Getafe to a crucial 4-3 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an impressive record against Levante and have won 16 out of 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Levante's six victories.

Atletico Madrid have failed to win their last three games against Levante and are on their longest-ever winless run against the away side.

Levante won their first away games against Atletico Madrid in 15 attempts last season and will look to replicate their heroics this week.

Atletico Madrid have won their last six home games played on a Wednesday and will be confident ahead of this match.

Atletico Madrid have won three of their last five matches in La Liga and have managed to recover from a four-game winless run in the competition.

Levante have won only one of their 23 matches so far this season and are one of only four teams to have achieved this statistic in the history of La Liga.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Prediction

Atletico Madrid have largely flattered to deceive so far this season and will need to work hard to finish in the top four. Diego Simeone's charges showed plenty of spirit against Getafe and have a point to prove at the moment.

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish Motivated and prepared for a new league challenge Motivated and prepared for a new league challenge ❗❕ https://t.co/c8GMMVqC11

Levante have been shockingly poor this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Levante

Atletico Madrid vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish Our squad list for Atleti - Levante! Our squad list for Atleti - Levante! 📋 Our squad list for Atleti - Levante! https://t.co/re3gnOYTFK

Tip 3 - Luis Suarez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Atletico Madrid to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi