Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: 3 battles to watch out for | Champions League 2019-20

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 in what should be a tactically intriguing tie. The free-scoring Liverpool against the defensive-minded Atletico will throw up plenty of battles across the pitch that could decide the outcome of the game.

Liverpool may be favourites but they are by no means assured of beating Diego Simeone's side. Atleti may have had a poor season but the motivation of a strong run in the Champions League could spur a strong performance from Los Rojiblancos.

On that note, here are three tactical battles to watch out for in the game.

1) Partey and Koke vs Liverpool's midfield

Koke

If Atletico stand a chance of winning, they will need both Koke and Thomas Partey to be at their best in the midfield.

The game pits two sets of hard-working midfield compositions against each other. Liverpool are likely to dominate possession in both legs and considering that, Koke and Partey will be essential in keeping Atletico's shape in midfield and preventing Liverpool from slicing the defensive lines apart.

Both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are adept at breaking the lines but Atletico's focus should be on stifling the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita. By isolating the attacking trio, Simeone's side could go some way towards keeping one of the best attacks in the world quiet.

Similarly, both Koke and Partey will be the first step of the counter-attack as they receive the ball from the defence. They must be on point with their passing and execution as well as be aware of their surroundings.

Both Partey and Koke are press-resistant and could prove to be Atletico's biggest strength in terms of mounting attacks of their own.

