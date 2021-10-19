Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Liverpool lock horns with Atletico Madrid in an important game on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid have shown improvement under Diego Simeone and have one of the best squads in La Liga at the moment. The reigning Spanish champions have flattered to deceive on the European front and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been in excellent form this season and thrashed Watford by a 5-0 margin over the weekend. The Merseyside giants have struggled against Atletico Madrid in the past and will want to make a statement of intent on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Team News

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Matheus Cunha and Jose Gimenez are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marcos Llorente is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Joao Felix has played an important role for Diego Simeone this season and is set to lead the line alongside Luis Suarez. Rodrigo De Paul and Koke are also in good form and will have to put in a shift against Liverpool's high press.

Injured: Matheus Cunha, Jose Gimenez

Doubtful: Marcos Llorente

Suspended: Stefan Savic

Liverpool have a strong squad

Liverpool

Curtis Jones has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott are injured and have been sidelined for this game.

Mohamed Salah has been sensational for Liverpool this season and will want to add to his goal tally this week. Fabinho and Alisson were unable to feature against Watford and should be able to start against Atletico Madrid.

Injured: Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott

Doubtful: Curtis Jones

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool kick off?

India: 20th October 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 19th October 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 19th October 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: Univision

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool?

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

USA: Paramount+, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

