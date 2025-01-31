Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up to the plate this season and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Betis last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. Los Colchoneros eased past RB Salzburg by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Mallorca and have won 16 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's nine victories.

Atletico Madrid have won their last four matches against Mallorca in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of their last three such games - they have never achieved four consecutive such results in the competition.

After a run of 12 defeats in their first 15 matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Mallorca have remained unbeaten in seven of their last 12 such games in the competition.

Mallorca have won each of their last three matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been in excellent form so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their impressive run. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Mallorca are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to play out of their skins on Saturday. Atletico Madrida are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Mallorca

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

