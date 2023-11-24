Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight so far this season. The away side eased past Boavista by a 4-1 margin in a friendly encounter last week and will be fairly confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Colchoneros eased past Villarreal by a comprehensive 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 13 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's nine victories.

After a run of three consecutive defeats against Mallorca in La Liga, Atletico Madrid won their previous such game by a 3-1 margin and could win consecutive league games against Mallorca for only the second time under Diego Simeone.

Atletico Madrid have lost only one of their last 10 matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga but have dropped points in six of these matches.

Mallorca have failed to win any of their last four matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have conceded at least two goals in each of these matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and have managed to hit a purple patch over the past month. Antoine Griezmann has been in scintillating form this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Atletico Madrid in the past. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 4-1 Mallorca

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes