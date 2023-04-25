Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side defeated Getafe by a 3-1 scoreline last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. Los Colchoneros slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 12 of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's nine victories.

Atletico Madrid have lost their last three matches against Mallorca in La Liga - their longest such streak against the away side since 1999.

After a run of 10 defeats in 11 games away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, Mallorca have won two of their last five such games in the competition.

Atletico Madrid lost their last game at home against Mallorca in December 2021 and last suffered consecutive league defeats at home against them in 1999.

Atletico Madrid have won their last five matches at home in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since August 2021.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction

Atletico Madrid have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on bouncing back from their defeat over the weekend. Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Mallorca

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

