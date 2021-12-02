Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Atletico Madrid take on Mallorca on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Mallorca are in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have flattered to deceive so far this season. The newly-promoted side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Getafe last weekend and will want to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. Los Colchoneros eased past Cadiz by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid and Mallorca are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won five games apiece out of a total of 18 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Atletico Madrid. Mallorca have improved in recent months and will want to put up more of a fight this weekend.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-W-D

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-D-D

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Team News

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has made progress with his recovery and could feature in the squad this weekend. Kieran Trippier remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Kieran Trippier

Doubtful: Joao Felix, Renan Lodi

Suspended: None

Mallorca need to win this game

Mallorca

Dominik Greif has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection. Antonio Raillo, Salva Sevilla, and Matthew Hoppe are struggling with their fitness and have been sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Antonio Raillo, Salva Sevilla, Matthew Hoppe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Jaume Costa, Franco Russo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta; Lee Kang-In, Takefusa Kubo, Dani Rodriguez; Angel Rodriguez

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Prediction

Atletico Madrid have experienced a dip in form this month and will need to step up to the plate this weekend. Diego Simeone's side bounced back brilliantly against Cadiz and will need a similar performance against a potentially tricky opponent.

Cadiz can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Mallorca

