Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. Los Colchoneros defeated Inter Milan on penalties in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 24 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 14 victories.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League last month.

Osasuna have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming a narrow 2-1 victory against Getafe earlier this month.

After a losing streak of five matches on the trot against Atletico Madrid in all competitions, Osasuna have managed to win two of their last three games against Los Colchoneros.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction

Atletico Madrid have flattered to deceive this year but have shown marked improvement over the past month. The likes of Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Osasuna have blown hot and cold this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Osasuna

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

