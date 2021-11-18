Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Osasuna on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Osasuna are in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad earlier this month and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The reigning La Liga champions played out a 3-3 draw against Valencia in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an impressive record against Osasuna and have won 16 out of 26 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed seven victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Atletico Madrid. Osasuna gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-D-W

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-D-W

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Team News

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Kieran Trippier remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Kieran Trippier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osasuna need to win this game

Osasuna

Jonas Ramalho and Ante Budimir have made progress with their recoveries and could feature in this game. Aridane Hernandez is still carrying a knock, however, and is unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Aridane Hernandez

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac; Chimy Avila, Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction

Atletico Madrid have experienced a dip in form this month and will need to step up to the plate this weekend. Diego Simeone's side has flattered to deceive in La Liga so far and cannot afford another poor result on Saturday.

Osasuna have managed only two points from their last four matches and will also need to take it up a notch in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Osasuna

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi