Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Predicted Lineups, Fantasy Football tips and Dream 11 Team

Arnav Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
146   //    24 Aug 2018, 20:49 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga
Club Atletico de Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga

Rayo Vallecano will play the 14th match of this edition of La Liga against Atletico Madrid on 25th August Saturday. Atletico Madrid is at the eight position of this La Liga season while Rayo Vallecano is at the eighteenth position.

Atletico Madrid are riding on high confidence after defeating Valencia in their season opener of this La Liga and will be looking for another victory when they face Rayo Vallecano. Let's have a look at the Predicted Starting Lineups and Fantasy Cricket Tips ahead of this encounter:

Match Date and Day: 25th August, Saturday.

Match Time: 19:15 Local Time.

Match Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Head to Head: They both have played a total of 12 games with each other, out of which Atletico Madrid has won 9 games, Rayo Vallecano has won a single game and rest ended in a draw.

Last 5 Matches:

Atletico Madrid -  L, W, W, W, W

Rayo Vallecano - W, L, L, L, L

Predicted Starting Lineups:

Atletico Madrid:

Starting Lineup: Jan Oblak (GK), Koke, Juanfran, Jose Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Rodrigo, Saul Niguez, Diego Godin (c), Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann.

Team Squad: Antonio Adan, Diego Godin (c), Filipe Luis, Santiago Arias, Thomas Partey, Koke, Antoine Griezmann, Saul Niguez, Nikola Kalinic, Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Jan Oblak, Rodrigo, Stefan Savic, Gelson Martins, Diego Costa, Juanfran, Lucas Hernandez, Vitolo, Jose Gimenez.

Rayo Vallecano:

Starting Lineup: Alberto Garcia, Alex Moreno, Abdoulaye Ba, Tito, Chechu Dorado, Jordi Amat, Jose Angel Pozo, Alvaro Medran, Gael Kakuta, Adri Embarba (C) and Oscar Trejo.

Team Squad: Alberto Garcia, Tito, Alvaro Medran, Chechu Dorado, Gorka Elustondo, Alex Moreno, Oscar Trejo, Gael Kakuta, Adri Embarba (C), Jordi Amat, Luis Advincula, Alvaro Garcia, Lass Bangoura, Emiliano Velazquez, Abdoulaye Ba, Jose Angel Pozo, Javi Guerra, Joni Montiel, Santi Comesana and Sergio Akieme.

Fantasy Football Tips and Dream 11:

#Team 1:

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak.

Defender: Abdoulaye Ba, Stefan Savic, Tito and Juanfran.

MidFielder: Koke, Thomas Lemar, Adri Embarba and Alvaro Medran.

Striker: Diego Costa (C) and Antoine Griezmann (VC).

#Team 2:

Goalkeeper: Alberto Garcia.

Defender: Alex Moreno, Juanfran and Stefan Savic.

MidFielder: Koke, Gael Kakuta, Adri Embarba and Alvaro Medran.

Striker: Diego Costa, Oscar Trejo (VC) and Antoine Griezmann (C).

Key Players To choose as Captain and Vice-Captain:

Diego Costa, Gael Kakuta, Antoine Griezmann, Koke, Adri Embarba, Diego Godin, Alberto Garcia and Jan Oblak.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football Rayo Vallecano Football Football Fantasy XI: A Dream Team with a twist Fantasy Football Tips
Arnav Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Predicted Lineups, Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Preview, team news, head to...
RELATED STORY
Valencia CF v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Atlético Madrid have plans set for potential Filipe Luís...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: 7 clubs that broke their transfer record...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 reasons why Atletico Madrid can...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Atletico Madrid can win the domestic double
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best Atletico Madrid strikers from the...
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid Preview: Can Diego Simeone's Side Win...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Atletico Madrid will win La Liga in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
FT GET EIB
2 - 0
 Getafe vs Eibar
29' LEG REA
0 - 2
 Leganés vs Real Sociedad
Today DEP REA 09:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
Today ATL RAY 11:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow REA BAR 01:45 AM Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
Tomorrow ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
27 Aug GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
27 Aug SEV VIL 01:45 AM Sevilla vs Villarreal
27 Aug LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us