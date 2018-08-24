Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Predicted Lineups, Fantasy Football tips and Dream 11 Team

Club Atletico de Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga

Rayo Vallecano will play the 14th match of this edition of La Liga against Atletico Madrid on 25th August Saturday. Atletico Madrid is at the eight position of this La Liga season while Rayo Vallecano is at the eighteenth position.

Atletico Madrid are riding on high confidence after defeating Valencia in their season opener of this La Liga and will be looking for another victory when they face Rayo Vallecano. Let's have a look at the Predicted Starting Lineups and Fantasy Cricket Tips ahead of this encounter:

Match Date and Day: 25th August, Saturday.

Match Time: 19:15 Local Time.

Match Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Head to Head: They both have played a total of 12 games with each other, out of which Atletico Madrid has won 9 games, Rayo Vallecano has won a single game and rest ended in a draw.

Last 5 Matches:

Atletico Madrid - L, W, W, W, W

Rayo Vallecano - W, L, L, L, L

Predicted Starting Lineups :

Atletico Madrid:

Starting Lineup: Jan Oblak (GK), Koke, Juanfran, Jose Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Rodrigo, Saul Niguez, Diego Godin (c), Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann.

Team Squad: Antonio Adan, Diego Godin (c), Filipe Luis, Santiago Arias, Thomas Partey, Koke, Antoine Griezmann, Saul Niguez, Nikola Kalinic, Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Jan Oblak, Rodrigo, Stefan Savic, Gelson Martins, Diego Costa, Juanfran, Lucas Hernandez, Vitolo, Jose Gimenez.

Rayo Vallecano:

Starting Lineup: Alberto Garcia, Alex Moreno, Abdoulaye Ba, Tito, Chechu Dorado, Jordi Amat, Jose Angel Pozo, Alvaro Medran, Gael Kakuta, Adri Embarba (C) and Oscar Trejo.

Team Squad: Alberto Garcia, Tito, Alvaro Medran, Chechu Dorado, Gorka Elustondo, Alex Moreno, Oscar Trejo, Gael Kakuta, Adri Embarba (C), Jordi Amat, Luis Advincula, Alvaro Garcia, Lass Bangoura, Emiliano Velazquez, Abdoulaye Ba, Jose Angel Pozo, Javi Guerra, Joni Montiel, Santi Comesana and Sergio Akieme.

Fantasy Football Tips and Dream 11 :

#Team 1 :

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak.

Defender: Abdoulaye Ba, Stefan Savic, Tito and Juanfran.

MidFielder: Koke, Thomas Lemar, Adri Embarba and Alvaro Medran.

Striker: Diego Costa (C) and Antoine Griezmann (VC).

#Team 2 :

Goalkeeper: Alberto Garcia.

Defender: Alex Moreno, Juanfran and Stefan Savic.

MidFielder: Koke, Gael Kakuta, Adri Embarba and Alvaro Medran.

Striker: Diego Costa, Oscar Trejo (VC) and Antoine Griezmann (C).

Key Players To choose as Captain and Vice-Captain :

Diego Costa, Gael Kakuta, Antoine Griezmann, Koke, Adri Embarba, Diego Godin, Alberto Garcia and Jan Oblak.