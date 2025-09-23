Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Preview
Rayo Vallecano are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Mallorca in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 20 out of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.
- Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 16 matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - their longest such run against them in the history of the competition.
- Rayo Vallecano have lost 10 of their last 11 matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 1999.
- Atletico Madrid have lost two of their last four Madrid derbies in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 25 such games preceding this run.
- Atletico Madrid have picked up only six points from five La Liga games this season.
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction
Atletico Madrid have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on turning their campaign around this week. Los Colchoneros are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.
Rayo Vallecano can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes