Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd January 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with its first set of fixtures in the new year as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid lock horns with Rayo Vallecano at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been exceptional so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit eased past Deportivo Alaves by a 2-0 margin last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to hit their stride this season. Los Colchoneros suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Granada in their previous league game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 14 out of 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.

Atletico Madrid have endured a shocking downturn in form and have lost four consecutive matches in La Liga.

The hosts are currently on their longest winning run against Rayo Vallecano with five consecutive victories in the league.

Atletico Madrid have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches that they have played against Rayo Vallecano.

A victory in this fixture could make Rayo Vallecano the first team to defeat both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the same season since Hercules managed the feat over ten years ago.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their first La Liga game of the calendar year for the last 12 years.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been shockingly poor in La Liga this season and cannot afford a fifth consecutive victory this weekend. Diego Simeone's charges have been disappointing in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano have been in excellent form this season and will want to pull off another upset in this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Luis to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Rayo Vallecano to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi