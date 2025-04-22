Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2025

Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday 33 fixture on Thursday (April 24th). The game will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ad

The home side will be hoping to bounce back from the shock 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Las Palmas over the weekend. Javier Munoz scored a last-gasp VAR-awarded winner in the third minute of injury time to boost his side's survival hopes.

Vallecano, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Valencia. They went ahead through Cesar Tarrega's 45th-minute own goal, but Nigeria international Sadiq Umar continued his rich vein of form by scoring the equalizer with 15 minutes to go.

Ad

Trending

The stalemate left Los Franjirrojos in 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 41 points from two games. Atletico are third on 63 points.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have 27 wins from the last 48 head-to-head games. Rayo Vallecano were victorious nine times, while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in September 2024 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Vallecano have won just one of their last nine league games (five losses).

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in the last 17 head-to-head games (13 wins).

Vallecano have not won a game this season against any of the sides in the current top seven (four losses, seven draws).

Ad

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Atletico Madrid were on course for a historic season at the turn of the year. They were in competition on three fronts, in the middle of a record-breaking run of wins in La Liga, but it has all gone crashing down for Diego Simeone's side in the last month. They are on course to finish the season trophyless, with their defeat to Las Palmas effectively ending their title charge.

Ad

Rayo Vallecano, for their part, have also been in poor form. They are seeking to secure continental qualification for only the second time in history and their quest has been boosted by La Liga gaining an extra UCL spot. Inigo Perez's side are three places off eighth spot but have not won an away head-to-head games in La Liga since 1999.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More