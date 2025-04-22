Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2025

Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday 33 fixture on Thursday (April 24th). The game will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The home side will be hoping to bounce back from the shock 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Las Palmas over the weekend. Javier Munoz scored a last-gasp VAR-awarded winner in the third minute of injury time to boost his side's survival hopes.
Vallecano, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Valencia. They went ahead through Cesar Tarrega's 45th-minute own goal, but Nigeria international Sadiq Umar continued his rich vein of form by scoring the equalizer with 15 minutes to go.
The stalemate left Los Franjirrojos in 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 41 points from two games. Atletico are third on 63 points.
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Atletico Madrid have 27 wins from the last 48 head-to-head games. Rayo Vallecano were victorious nine times, while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in September 2024 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Vallecano have won just one of their last nine league games (five losses).
- Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in the last 17 head-to-head games (13 wins).
- Vallecano have not won a game this season against any of the sides in the current top seven (four losses, seven draws).
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction
Atletico Madrid were on course for a historic season at the turn of the year. They were in competition on three fronts, in the middle of a record-breaking run of wins in La Liga, but it has all gone crashing down for Diego Simeone's side in the last month. They are on course to finish the season trophyless, with their defeat to Las Palmas effectively ending their title charge.
Rayo Vallecano, for their part, have also been in poor form. They are seeking to secure continental qualification for only the second time in history and their quest has been boosted by La Liga gaining an extra UCL spot. Inigo Perez's side are three places off eighth spot but have not won an away head-to-head games in La Liga since 1999.
We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Rayo Vallecano
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Atletico Madrid to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals