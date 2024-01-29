Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31th 2024

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano square off at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone’s men picked up an emphatic 7-0 victory when both sides met in August’s reverse fixture and will be looking to do the double over the visitors.

Atletico Madrid maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Valencia on Sunday.

Simeone’s side have now won three games on the bounce, a run which has seen them reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid now turn their attention to the La Liga, where they are currently third in the table, level on 44 points with fourth-placed Barcelona.

Elsewhere, Rayo Vallecano failed to move into the top half of the table last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad.

Francisco Rodriguez’s men have now failed to win their last three matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-0 cup victory over Huesca on January 6.

With 24 points from 21 matches, Vallecano are currently 13th in the league table but could move into 10th place with all three points on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up 18 wins from the last 29 meetings between the two teams.

Rayo Valecano have managed just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 15 games against Rodriguez’s men, claiming 12 wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in February 2013.

Vallecano are winless in 10 of their last 11 La Liga matches, losing five and claiming five draws since late October.

Atletico Madrid are one of just two sides unbeaten on home turf in La Liga and currently boast the division’s best home record, having picked up 31 points from 11 matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Atletico Madrid have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks and will head into Wednesday with sky-high confidence. Simeone’s men have been rock-solid at home this season and we fancy them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: First to score - Atletico Madrid (Simeone’s men have opened the scoring in their last six games against Vallecano)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last nine clashes)