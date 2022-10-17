Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2022

Atletico Madrid will entertain Rayo Vallecano at the Metropolitano Stadium in their mid-week La Liga clash on Tuesday.

The home team recorded their third win in a row last time around, with Antoine Griezmann scoring the only goal against Athletic Bilbao in a 1-0 win on Saturday. The win helped them climb up to third place in the league standings with 19 points to their name.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last two games but avoided a defeat in their previous outing, holding Getafe to a goalless draw. They are in 10th place in the league table with 11 points to their name.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 41 times across all competitions. Atletico Madrid have dominated the proceedings against their southern rivals with 23 wins to their name. Rayo Vallecano have been able to get the better of the capital club eight times while 10 games have ended in draws.

Vallecano have struggled in their recent encounters against the hosts and have lost six games in a row, failing to score in each of these losses.

The visitors are winless in their last nine trips to Metropolitano Stadium, with their last win coming in the Copa del Rey in 2002.

Atletico have seen under 2.5 goals per game in their last five matches against Rayo Vallecano in all competitions.

Rayo Vallecano have lost their last three away matches in La Liga while Atletico Madrid have a couple of wins and a couple of losses in their four home games this term.

Rayo Vallecano have scored six of their 10 La Liga goals in away games. On the flip side, they have conceded eight of their 12 goals this season in their travels as well.

Interestingly, Atletico Madrid have not been able to keep a clean sheet at home this term, while they have four clean sheets in five away games in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Los Colchoneros have a solid record against Rayo Vallecano and should be confident of a solid outing here. They have outscored Los Franjirrojos 15-10 in the league this term and also boast a better defensive record, conceding seven goals while Vallecano have shipped in 12 goals.

Given the track record of the hosts in recent meetings against Vallecano, they should be able to eke out a win in this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Antoine Griezmann to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes