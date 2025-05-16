Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Preview
Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Andalusian outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. Los Colchoneros slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Osasuna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Atletico Madrid have an impressive recent record against Real Betis and have won 27 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' eight victories.
- Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 11 matches at home against Real Betis in La Liga and have won each of their last six such games.
- Real Betis won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin in October last year and could complete a La Liga double over them for only the fourth time in their history.
- Real Betis have picked up five points from their last eight matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - as many points as they had picked up in the 15 such games preceding this run.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction
Atletico Madrid have been impressive under Diego Simeone but have largely failed to hit their peak this season. Los Colchoneros were thoroughly underwhelming against Osasuna and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.
Real Betis can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Betis
Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes