Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Andalusian outfit edged Mallorca to a 1-0 victory last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. Los Colchoneros eased past Valencia by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 15 of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' five victories.

Real Betis have not won a home game against Atletico Madrid in La Liga in nearly 12 years, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in December 2011.

Real Betis are winless in their last nine away games against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in their last six such matches.

Atletico Madrid have lost only one of their 20 La Liga matches against Real Betis under Diego Simeone, with their only defeat during this period coming away from home in 2019.

Following the World Cup break, Atletico Madrid have picked up 27 points in La Liga - only Barcelona have a better record during this period in the competition.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction

Atletico Madrid have managed to turn their La Liga campaign around and are currently one of the most in-form teams in the competition. Antoine Griezmann has been a revelation for the club this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Real Betis have also stepped up this season but will need to be at their best against an impressive team. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

