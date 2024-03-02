Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Real Betis lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Andalusian outfit eased past Athletic Bilbao by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a 2-2 draw by Almeria in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an impressive recent record against Real Betis and have won 26 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' seven victories.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Real Betis in La Liga, with their previous defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in February 2019.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home against Real Betis in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in their last seven league games.

Real Betis have won two of their last four matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 19 such games preceding this run.

Atletico Madrid have won only one of their last four matches in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Angel Correa and Memphis Depay can be lethal on their day and will look to step up to the plate this weekend.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Real Betis

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Angel Correa to score - Yes

