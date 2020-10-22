Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid welcome Real Betis to the Wanda Metropolitano hoping to bounce back from the mauling they suffered at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Curiously, eighth-placed Real Betis are above Atletico in the La Liga table, although the hosts have only played four games to the visitor's six.

Atletico returned from the international break with a routine 2-0 win over Celta Vigo, with Luis Suarez and Yannick Carrasco getting on the scoresheet, but they lost Diego Costa to injury.

The Rojiblancos came crashing down to earth in the midweek UCL fixture against Bayern Munich, with a Kingsley Coman brace and goals from Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso producing a 4-0 hammering.

Real Betis went into the international break with a hugely impressive 2-0 win away to Valencia. In line with their inconsistent season so far, they then proceeded to lose 0-3 at home to Real Sociedad after the break.

The Verdiblancos could consider themselves a bit unlucky as VAR denied them a likely penalty and ruled out Antonio Sanabria's goal for offside while Betis were only trailing by one.

Ultimately, late goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Adnan Jazuzaj, added to Christian Portu's goal in the first half, were enough for Sociedad to win.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Betis have only managed a solitary win in their last 10 games against Atletico Madrid, a 1-0 win at home on February 3, 2019. Atletico have dominated this fixture with seven wins and two draws.

Diego Simeone's men did the double over Betis last season, winning 2-1 away and 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in July of this year.

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Real Betis form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Team News

Diego Costa remains a big miss for Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone is likely to ring in the changes against Real Betis following the 4-0 mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich. Saul Niguez and Jose Gimenez remain injury doubts for this game, with Diego Costa not expected back until early November and Sime Vrjsalko out until December.

Joao Felix, Hector Herrera and Atleti's entire backline played the full 90 against Bayern, so they could be replaced by the likes of Vitolo, Thomas Lemar, Lucas Torreira and Angel Correa.

Injuries: Diego Costa, Sime Vrjsalko

Doubtful: Saul Niguez, Jose Gimenez

Suspensions: None

Manuel Pellegrini is still without the services of Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin until mid-November at the earliest. In addition, Juanmi, Andres Guardado and Emerson are fitness doubts.

Aitor Ruibal may replace Emerson at right-back, while William Carvalho may be drafted in to add steel to the midfield. Antonio Sanabria is likely to replace Borja Iglesias up-front, with Betis' new signing still struggling to find his scoring boots.

Injuries: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin

Doubtful: Emerson, Andres Guardado, Juanmi

Suspensions: None

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak (GK), Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Manu Sanchez; Vitolo, Lucas Torreira, Koke, Thomas Lemar; Luis Suarez, Angel Correa

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo (GK); Aitor Ruibal, Sidnei, Marc Bartra, Alex Moreno; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Joaquin; Antonio Sanabria

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction

Despite Atletico Madrid's 4-0 humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich, defeating the capital club is probably still too big an ask for Betis. Diego Simeone has the luxury of rotating his side without losing much in quality, especially with Luis Suarez's predatory brilliance to depend upon.

Betis' frontline has struggled to score and, given that Atletico have kept eight clean sheets in their last nine home games against the Verdiblancos, all things point to a narrow win for Atleti.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis