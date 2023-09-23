Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: 3 key battles to watch out for | La Liga 2023-24

The stage is set for the scintillating derby as Atletico Madrid will go head-to-head with Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend. The clash is slated to be played at the lustrous Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Sunday (September 24)

Looking at both teams' performances going into this game, we can ascertain that Real Madrid have been more clinical, having secured 15 points from five league games so far. They currently occupy the second spot in the standings, two points behind Girona, who are ranked first on the table.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have registered only seven points from four league games, and they are currently ranked seventh in the standings.

On that note, let's take a look at three key battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter. Without wasting any further time, let's jump right to them.

#3 Joselu vs Mario Hermoso

Replacing Karim Benzema, one of the best strikers to ever feature for Real Madrid can be seen as a rigorous task. However, Joselu has been clinical in the final third since taking his place. His attacking insight has seen him score two goals, and he has registered one assist in five league appearances as well.

Monitoring his movements in and around the opposition's penalty box is tough, as he's highly experienced and could position himself to slot the ball in the back of the net in quick succession. Hence, while Hermoso is defensively efficient, he would have to be defensively alert and smart if he intends to keep Joselu under wraps.

#2 Alvaro Morata vs Antonio Rudiger

Atletico Madrid have been striving to be consistent in the league this season and one player who has shown glimpses of achieving that consistency in attack is Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard has been prudent in front of goal, as he has scored three goals in four league games so far. He is a key player to watch out for, and monitoring his movements in and around Real Madrid's penalty box might be a bumpy task to take on given his fine form.

However, talking about a player that's already familiar with Morata is where Rudiger comes in, as the German defender is also very robust and relentless in defense. If Rudiger could successfully pocket Morata in this clash, it could potentially reduce the attacking threat of Atletico Madrid.

#1 Jude Bellingham vs Saul

Without any atom of doubt, Jude Bellingham has been the best performing new signing in Europe in the recent few weeks. He has not just transformed Real Madrid's midfield but also their attack. He has netted five goals and registered one assist in five La Liga appearances this season and is currently topping the competition's goalscoring charts.

While he's still a doubt for this encounter after withdrawing early from team training due to stomach problems (as per One Football), his potential presence could be a boost for Real Madrid and a nail in the coffin for Atletico Madrid.

The Englishman's creativity and attacking agility are the key ingredients in his game that make him special, and there's no doubt that Saul would have his work cut out. However, in terms of experience, Saul is more experienced and mature in the midfield than Bellingham. So, it remains to be seen if he would put his experience into good use.