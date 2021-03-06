Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: 5 players to watch out for | La Liga 2020-21

The winners of the 2020-21 La Liga trophy could very well be decided on Sunday as Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Los Blancos sit 5 points behind their rivals who have a game in hand, and need nothing short of a win to prevent the Rojiblancos from cantering to the league title.

Atletico Madrid have suffered losses to Levante and Chelsea recently, but defeated Villarreal 2-0 last time out - a victory that most would describe as fortunate. As for Real Madrid, their recent winning streak came to an end against Real Sociedad, with Zinedine Zidane's side needing a late Vinicius Jr. goal to snatch a 1-1 draw.

The last time these two teams met, an under-pressure Real Madrid pulled off a 2-0 win at home. Casemiro found the net, after which Dani Carvajal's strike cannoned off Jan Oblak's back and into the net to give Los Blancos the win.

El derbi Madrileno is a thrilling occasion on its own, and with the added spice of this being a title decider, we can expect a titanic clash.

Here are the five players who could play a crucial role in the derby.

#1 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has thrived under Diego Simeone

Ever since Luis Suarez stepped onto Spanish shores in the 2014/15 La Liga season, no player has scored more goals against Real Madrid than him. 11 goals and 5 assists in 16 games is an exemplary record, although the Uruguayan is yet to breach the Madrid defence in a Rojiblanco shirt.

Suarez is using the 0-2 loss earlier in the season as motivation, saying:

"Playing against Real Madrid is a special thing. You really want to play in these games and show your ability. Everyone's watching and waiting to see what you can do. They're great games to play in. In our case, we've got the added incentive of trying to avenge our defeat early in the season. We want to show why we're top of the league."

Diego Simeone's side haven't scored against Real Madrid in 335 minutes, and Suarez is their best bet to end that drought. He will have an easier time of it in the absence of Sergio Ramos, and Raphael Varane and Nacho will have their hands full.

#2 Casemiro

Casemiro has found his shooting boots this season

For a club with the monetary might and stature of Real Madrid, it's particularly damning that their second-highest goal-scorer this season is their defensive midfielder. At the same time, it's revelatory of the quality their Brazilian lynchpin possesses, as Casemiro has notched up 5 goals this season.

One of those goals came in the reverse fixture against Atletico Madrid earlier this season. Casemiro glanced a header into the net after running into the box, and this is an avenue of scoring that Zidane has come to rely upon. However, it must be said that Real Madrid unsuccessfully attempted to do so against Real Sociedad in the previous game.

Defensively, Casemiro remains as dependable as ever. In the absence of Sergio Ramos, his protection will be all the more vital with Raphael Varane and Nacho looking shaky. Fede Valverde's return could also work in his favour by reducing a bit of the defensive responsibility.

