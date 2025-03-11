Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th March 2025

The UEFA Champions League features a clash between two Spanish behemoths this week as Real Madrid lock horns with fierce rivals Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. Atletico Madrid suffered a defeat in the reverse fixture and have a point to prove this week.

Ad

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Blancos defeated Rayo Vallecano by a narrow 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The home side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Getafe over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good historical record against Atletico Madrid and have won 117 out of the 239 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 59 victories.

Atletico Madrid have lost the first leg in a knockout tie in the UEFA Champions League on six previous occasions and have pulled off a comeback in three of these fixtures.

Real Madrid have progress from 21 of their last 22 fixtures in the UEFA Champions League where they have won the first leg, with their only such failure during this period coming against Ajax in the 2018-19 season.

Atletico Madrid have lost only one of their last six matches at home against Real Madrid in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last five such games in cup competitions.

Ad

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have surged ahead of their opponents in the UEFA Champions League but have blown hot and cold so far this season. Los Blancos have a poor record at the Wanda Metropolitano and have a point to prove this week.

Atletico Madrid can pull off an upset on their day but have fallen short against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on a few occasions in the past. While both teams could share the spoils this week, Real Madrid will back themselves to win on aggregate.

Ad

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback