Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2024

The Copa del Rey returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid lock horns with local rivals Atletico Madrid in an important encounter at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Blancos thrashed Barcelona by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. Los Colchoneros slumped to a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an admirable historical record against Atletico Madrid and have won 116 out of the 234 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 58 victories.

Real Madrid have scored a total of 40 goals in their 19 matches in La Liga so far this season - only Girona have been more prolific than Los Blancos in the competition. Atletico Madrid have also been clinical in the competition, scoring 39 goals in their 19 league games.

Real Madrid are on a winning streak of seven matches on the trot in all competitions, with their previous failure to win a game coming in a 1-1 draw against Real Betis in December last year.

Real Madrid have won only one of their last three matches against Atletico Madrid in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and have come into their own under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Vinicius Junior is in impeccable form at the moment and will look to make their mark this week.

Atletico Madrid can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency in recent weeks. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-3 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes