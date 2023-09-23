Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Real Madrid take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Lazio this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Blancos edged Union Berlin to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good historical record against Atletico Madrid and have won 115 out of the 232 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 57 victories.

After an unbeaten run of six matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have won only one of their last 14 such games in the competition.

Real Madrid won their previous away game against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and could become only the second team after Levante to win consecutive such games against Los Colchoneros since 2022.

Atletico Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their last 11 Madrid derbies and could achieve a record in this regard this weekend.

Real Madrid have scored 298 goals in their 172 matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and could become only the second La Liga team to score 300 goals in regional derbies.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on maintaining their flawless streak so far. Jude Bellingham has been excellent for the club and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid have a good squad at their disposal and have been a formidable force under Diego Simeone. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes