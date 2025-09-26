Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga features a massive derby fixture this weekend as Atletico Madrid lock horns with local rivals Real Madrid in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview
Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Blancos eased past Levante by a comfortable 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged Rayo Vallecano to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Madrid have a good historical record against Atletico Madrid and have won 117 out of the 240 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 60 victories.
- Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last five matches against Real Madrid in La Liga - their longest such run against Los Blancos in the history of the competition.
- Real Madrid have lost two of their last four matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - they had lost only one of the 20 such games preceding this run.
- Real Madrid have played out draws in their last three matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and could play out four consecutive draws against a single opponent for only the third time in the history of the competition.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction
Real Madrid have thrived under Xabi Alonso this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Kylian Mbappe has been prolific for his side so far and will look to make an impact on Saturday.
Atletico Madrid have a good recent record in this fixture but will be up against a resurgent unit this weekend. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes