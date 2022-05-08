Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

Spanish football features one of its biggest La Liga fixtures this weekend as Atletico Madrid lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a Madrid Derby at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and are fighting to secure their place in the top four. Los Colchoneros suffered a stunning 2-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have already defended their La Liga crown and have grown in stature under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos pulled off a brilliant comeback against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent historical record against Atletico Madrid and have won 113 out of the 228 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 56 victories.

Real Madrid also have an exceptional recent record against Atletico Madrid and are unbeaten in their last four matches against the home side in all competitions.

Real Madrid have never lost a match at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano and have dominated Atletico Madrid at their new stadium.

Real Madrid have lost only one of their last 15 matches against teams from the region of Madrid and have an impeccable derby record.

Real Madrid have five consecutive league games away from home have not achieve six away victories on the trot in nearly five years.

Atletico Madrid have already lost two matches at home in the 2021-22 season - their highest tally of defeats at home in six years.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been exceptional since the turn of the year and have assembled an impressive squad under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos have hit a purple patch this month and will want to add another feather to their cap this weekend.

Atletico Madrid have not been at their best so far and will want to make a statement of intent in this fixture. Real Madrid are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-3 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

