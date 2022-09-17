Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2022

The Spanish capital will be set alight on Sunday as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid square off in one of the biggest fixtures in European club football.

The 230th iteration of El Derbi Madrileño will pit two sides who have had contrasting results so far this season.

Real Madrid have been utterly dominant, decimating everyone in their path by winning all eight competitive fixtures they have played in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid, for their part, have stuttered and flattered to deceive. Diego Simeone's men have blown hot and cold with four wins, two losses and a draw registered in their seven competitive fixtures across all competitions.

Both sides come into the game on the back of contrasting 2-0 results against German opposition in the UEFA Champions League.

Atletico conceded two goals in the space of three late second-half minutes in a 2-0 loss away to Bayer Leverkusen. Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior scored to guide Real Madrid to a routine 2-0 home win against RB Leipzig.

Los Blancos will turn their attention to league action where they will be looking to preserve or extend their two-point advantage at the summit. Atletico Madrid sit in seventh spot on 10 points.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 229 previous occasions. Real Madrid have 113 wins to their name, while Atleti were victorious on 57 occasions.

Atletico are aiming to register consecutive La Liga victories over their city rivals for the first time since February 2015.

Real Madrid are seeking to win their first six league games for the first time since 1987-88

Los Blancos have registered more La Liga victories against Los Colchoneros than any other side in history (90). They also have more away wins against them than any other side (35).

A defeat for Real Madrid will see them lose consecutive away games to Atleti for the first time in 45 years.

Real Madrid have scored 2+ goals in all four of their away matches this season.

Diego Simeone has won four of his six La Liga meetings against Carlo Ancelotti as a coach.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Prediction

The build-up to the game has been mired in off-field controversy surrounding racism. This only increases the intensity and passion for a game that is historically one of the most keenly-contested derbies in the world.

Real Madrid are understandably the odds-on favorite to emerge victorious but this being a derby means that nothing can be taken for granted. Karim Benzema's absence is a potential blow for Carlo Ancelotti, although Vinicius has led the charge well in the Frenchman's absence.

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish 🎙 Simeone



"We're gonna face a great team with great players". 🎙 Simeone"We're gonna face a great team with great players". https://t.co/n6zF2NJKvk

Furthermore, Atletico have lost their famed defensive resoluteness and are more easily breached these days.

The high stakes involved means both sides will go all out for victory and a packed Wanda Metropolitano could have an impact on proceedings. However, we expect Real Madrid's winning run to continue in a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Vinicius Jr to score at anytime

