Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged Almeria to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a 3-3 draw by Espanyol in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 20 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 13 victories.

Atletico Madrid are winless in their last six matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga - their longest streak in this regard since 1987.

Real Sociedad have picked up only two points in their last nine matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming in March 2013.

With the reverse fixture this season ending in a 1-1 draw, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid could play out draws in both their La Liga matches in a single season for only the seventh time in their history.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home in La Liga and have won their last eight such games.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Atletico Madrid have come into their own in recent weeks and will look to pip Real Madrid to second place in the league table. Los Colchoneros have picked up only four points in their last three matches and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

