Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

The pre-season features a clash between two impressive Spanish sides this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an intriguing clash at the Estadio BBVA on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview

Atletico Madrid finished in third place in the La Liga standings last season and improved after a slow start to their campaign. Los Colchoneros stunned Manchester City with a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the league table last season and have punched above their weight over the past year. The Basque outfit edged Bayer Leverkusen to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 21 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 13 victories.

Atletico Madrid conceded only 33 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - only Barcelona had a better defensive record in the competition.

After two defeats and six goals conceded in their first two matches on their pre-season tour, Real Sociedad won their previous such game against Bayer Leverkusen by a 1-0 margin.

Real Sociedad failed to win either of their matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, playing out a draw at home before slumping to a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.

After a winless run of six matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga, Atletico Madrid won their previous such game against La Real by a 2-1 margin in May this year.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Atletico Madrid have grown in stature in recent months and will be intent on making the most of their resurgence. Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay have come into their own under Diego Simeone and will look to make their mark this week.

Real Sociedad have a good squad at their disposal and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes